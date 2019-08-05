Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ) Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Decreased Holding as Valuation Declined; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lifted Its Position in Old Rep Intl (ORI) by $8.05 Million

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ) by 66.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 3,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1,497 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 4,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 8.89M shares traded or 20.88% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 447,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 4.55M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.83 million, up from 4.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 1.65M shares traded or 25.24% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.27 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 571,305 were reported by Mariner Limited Liability Com. Btim has invested 1.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Teachers Retirement System has invested 1.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Synovus Fincl holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 303,004 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 409,014 shares. 16,757 were reported by Waverton Investment Ltd. Arrow Fin invested in 1.92% or 59,214 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.66% or 470,793 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund stated it has 1.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Penobscot Investment Inc invested in 83,485 shares. Murphy Capital Incorporated reported 90,108 shares. Peddock Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.51% or 157,208 shares. Putnam Limited Com has 1.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3.87M shares. Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.79% or 245,287 shares.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 26,457 shares to 176,654 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20,500 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $266.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yirendai Ltd by 157,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,400 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 309,204 shares stake. 684,637 were reported by Fmr Ltd. Amer Gru Inc Inc reported 567,653 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 204,366 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Parametric Lc reported 824,871 shares. 13,592 were reported by Paragon Capital Management Ltd. Sei reported 363,141 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 150 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc. Security Bankshares Of So Dak reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 23,059 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn reported 38,180 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 4,720 shares. 699,290 were reported by Retirement Sys Of Alabama.