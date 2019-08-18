Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ) Stock Value Declined While Ledyard National Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake; Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Shareholder Shamrock Asset Management Has Cut Holding as Valuation Declined

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 4,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 66,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27 million, down from 71,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 9.16M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.53% or 121,000 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.04% or 65,971 shares. Fjarde Ap has 569,097 shares. Comm Bancorp accumulated 26,424 shares. 1,000 were reported by Oakworth Cap. Shell Asset stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Moreover, Natixis has 0.07% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 1.08M shares. Twin Mgmt reported 226,660 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs accumulated 234,200 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 394,200 shares. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.92% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 0.04% or 157,928 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.38% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 665,137 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation reported 10.29M shares.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Barclays Capital Intl Treasury Bond Etf (BWX) by 17,749 shares to 40,789 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) by 10,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,862 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (FTSM).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. 2,780 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares with value of $24,936 were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne. $2.89M worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by KEYES KEVIN. Shares for $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starr Int Company Incorporated owns 20,000 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. 50,000 are owned by Ally Fincl. Coho Ptnrs Limited holds 1.39M shares or 4.37% of its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Co Limited Liability Corp reported 47,096 shares. Strategic Fincl Serv Incorporated has 0.72% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 3.68 million were accumulated by Us Bank De. Mondrian Inv Prns invested in 731,095 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.47% or 82,008 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 101,428 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il reported 210,000 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Pa accumulated 230,078 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aull And Monroe Investment Mgmt invested in 47,182 shares or 3.53% of the stock. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited stated it has 105,410 shares. Tru Communications Of Oklahoma holds 7,659 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.