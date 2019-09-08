Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Stake Maintained by Patten & Patten Inc; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Boosted Its Holding in American Elec Pwr (AEP) as Market Value Rose

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 41.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 64,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 216,608 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.14 million, up from 152,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.09. About 1.45M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 93,648 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 89,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emu (EZU) by 14,000 shares to 42,775 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 6,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,696 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Homes Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

More important recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Capital Mgmt holds 0.61% or 35,002 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.93% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.50M shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 82,938 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Limited Liability Co reported 47,096 shares stake. 112,428 were reported by Torray Limited Liability Corporation. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.62% or 5,589 shares. Montgomery Invest Mgmt reported 1.82% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Weybosset Research And Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 4.82% stake. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt holds 2.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 37,130 shares. Icm Asset Mngmt Wa has invested 1.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 43,241 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Inc has 48,414 shares for 2.98% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 2.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh stated it has 1.00M shares. Orleans Cap Corp La invested in 19,783 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Ltd Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,138 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.2% or 131,947 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research Inc has 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 30,600 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation. Trust Communication Of Vermont invested in 0.02% or 3,119 shares. Spectrum Grp Inc owns 140 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa has invested 0.24% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Godsey & Gibb Assocs has 0.03% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 2,550 shares. Prudential Public Lc accumulated 11,948 shares. Aspiriant stated it has 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership reported 361,205 shares. Advisory Service Net Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 4,087 shares. Amica Mutual Ins owns 25,858 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management has 15,413 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,467 shares.