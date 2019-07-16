Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Patten & Patten Lifted Position by $623,971; Wedbush Securities Has Increased Position in Par Technology (PAR) by $533,928 as Shares Declined

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Par Technology Corp (PAR) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 22,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 371,879 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 349,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Par Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 527,895 shares traded or 182.80% up from the average. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 74.66% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q Rev $55.7M; 25/04/2018 – PAR Technology Announces New Delivery API Integration with Checkmate and Brink POS® Software; 12/04/2018 – Par Technology Appoints Savneet Singh to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Financial; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Loss/Shr 33c; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 24/05/2018 – PAR Technology Short-Interest Ratio Rises 141% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 12/04/2018 – PAR Technology Introduces the EverServ® 600 to Leading Terminal Portfolio

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,648 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, up from 89,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78 million shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold PAR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.69 million shares or 1.85% more from 5.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) for 1,889 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 30,335 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated reported 27,150 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Mellon owns 33,751 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 65 shares. Eam Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.51% or 85,198 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) for 3,690 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 732,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 2,653 shares. Nantahala Ltd reported 550,299 shares. Strs Ohio owns 24,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Intll Gru Inc holds 7,257 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 2,777 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 0% invested in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) for 16,554 shares.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 44,420 shares to 19,721 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen California (NAC) by 27,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,653 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VNQ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 35,535 shares to 555,821 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 14,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,321 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Homes Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

