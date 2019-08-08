Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Capital International Investors Decreased Its Holding by $336.04 Million; As Amgen (AMGN) Shares Rose, Alethea Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $316,160

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 2.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 22.61M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16B, down from 25.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 6.21 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 4,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $183.54. About 2.02M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 418,718 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.27% or 119,488 shares. First Long Island Investors Lc has invested 2.88% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Verity And Verity Ltd has 1.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Eagle Advsr Ltd has 0.48% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 64,753 shares. First Western Capital Mngmt reported 4.34% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 140,979 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt holds 1.36% or 210,402 shares. Inv Counsel reported 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Crestwood Advisors Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 3,516 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Investment House Lc holds 0.92% or 44,662 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advsrs Lc holds 3,830 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 586,823 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Bangor Bancorp owns 2,682 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.45% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 119,040 shares.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 21,166 shares to 238,916 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Pcl holds 3.39M shares. State Bank Of The West owns 21,549 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Leavell Investment Management stated it has 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). United Asset Strategies Incorporated holds 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 5,772 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 2.63% or 16,318 shares. Stelac Advisory Llc stated it has 2,753 shares. Tennessee-based Patten & Patten Tn has invested 1.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nine Masts Cap Limited owns 4,300 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Gamco Et Al holds 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 145,504 shares. 100,707 were accumulated by Windward Capital Mgmt Co Ca. Guardian LP invested in 217,265 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Calamos Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 1.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rodgers Brothers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 58,519 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Tru owns 18,099 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Rock Point Ltd Com invested in 7,456 shares or 0.49% of the stock.