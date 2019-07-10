Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Cadence Bank Na Trimmed Holding by $1.34 Million; Kemnay Advisory Services Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $16.76 Million as Share Price Rose

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 9,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, down from 55,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.55. About 2.77M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 86.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 9,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,248 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.06 million, up from 10,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $30.71 during the last trading session, reaching $2019.01. About 4.05 million shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa SVP Taylor on the Future of Digital Assistants (Video); 11/05/2018 – A Whole Foods insider reveals the reason Amazon Prime discounts aren’t yet ready for shoppers; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘proud’ of this employee benefit that helps employees go back to school; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products through Amazon Business, its marketplace for business customers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sage Financial Grp invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lowe Brockenbrough & has 1.91% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 97,612 shares. Frontier Inv Management Co holds 2.39% or 275,062 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Limited Liability Co has 0.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). American Asset Mgmt invested 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Service, a Florida-based fund reported 49,631 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Company owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Corporation reported 542,426 shares stake. Mirae Asset Global Invs Company has 80,013 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Old Republic Int invested in 1.06% or 281,800 shares. Lbmc Invest Advsrs Ltd owns 3,109 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,820 shares. Federated Pa invested in 605,050 shares. Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 127,764 shares. 565,572 are held by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.62 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rocketed 813% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 6,245 shares to 21,834 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 6,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,237 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Amazon Lost to Uber Eats on the Food Delivery Front? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Prime Day Be a Prime Disappointment for Amazon Stock This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Courts on Both Sides of the Atlantic Rule against Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Live Trading News” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APA, AMZN, BKNG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.