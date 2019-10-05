Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Holding Held by Willis Investment Counsel; Waste Management (WM) Market Valuation Rose While Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake by $3.47 Million

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 64,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 271,073 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.76M, up from 206,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 7,909 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $915.45M, down from 7,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $116.61. About 1.97 million shares traded or 13.40% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.01% or 336 shares. Tower Capital (Trc) holds 0.31% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 39,885 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 4,038 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1St Source Fincl Bank stated it has 20,029 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants has 53,240 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 3.40 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited has invested 0.23% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 181 were reported by Tortoise Inv Mngmt Llc. State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.14% stake. Agf Inc has 2.62% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1.87M shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Vermont-based Maple Capital Management has invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,659 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2.97 million shares. Cypress Capital (Wy) stated it has 2,462 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cramer Weighs In On Yeti, Square And More – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waste Management (WM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Sets Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 656 shares to 2,256 shares, valued at $209.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 18 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $486.93M for 25.35 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howden Joinery by 316,001 shares to 392,405 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vse Corp (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 309,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,050 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Negative Press Presents a Buying Opportunity with JNJ Stock – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Janssen Pharma’s Erleada for mCSPC – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Janssen files for new indication for Spravato – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.