Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) Valuation Rose While Colonial Trust Advisors Has Upped Position by $1.89 Million; Horizon Investment Services Has Increased Its Ciena (CIEN) Stake by $522,773

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,119 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 1.55M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 13,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,442 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.26M, up from 109,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,701 shares to 137,595 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $1.45 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $353,483 was made by SMITH GARY B on Thursday, January 10. 2,000 shares were sold by Rothenstein David M, worth $77,382. 2,500 shares were sold by ALEXANDER STEPHEN B, worth $91,986 on Tuesday, January 15. 1,000 Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares with value of $37,780 were sold by McFeely Scott.