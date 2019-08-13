Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Has Lifted by Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc; Ameriprise Financial Position in Fulton Financial (FULT) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 319,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% . The institutional investor held 443,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, down from 762,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Fulton Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 231,202 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 2.07% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 22/05/2018 – Bank Regulator Approves Merger of Three Fulton Financial Corporation Subsidiary Banks; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Fulton Financial; 12/03/2018 Football Rumors: Texans Likely To Sign OL Zach Fulton; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Historic Fulton Market Property Proposed for Tax Incentive; 14/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Ex-Chief Fulton to sign with Texans; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fulton Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FULT); 29/03/2018 – Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority Gift Will Lighten Load for 20 Future MSM Doctors

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $133.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community & Co reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has 0.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brandes Invest Prtn Lp has 57,572 shares. Apriem Advsrs accumulated 2,707 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 4.20M shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sol Mngmt has 0.48% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Armstrong Henry H has invested 10.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The New Jersey-based Prudential Fin has invested 1.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bender Robert And owns 0.34% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,981 shares. Monarch Capital accumulated 3.22% or 63,559 shares. The New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 49,926 are owned by Hodges Capital Management Inc. Research Invsts holds 6.13 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 2.54% stake. Troy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 128,974 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $92.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,264 shares to 59,471 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 59,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,108 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold FULT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 107.72 million shares or 2.49% less from 110.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 79,501 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs stated it has 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Smith Graham & Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.59% or 349,190 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 125,859 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Limited owns 4,855 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 155,856 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 321,000 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 21,550 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 29,929 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 264,871 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 561,505 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 482,584 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al owns 18,690 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited has 0.02% invested in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 24,858 shares.

Analysts await Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FULT’s profit will be $58.19M for 11.47 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Fulton Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

