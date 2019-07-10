Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Allen Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $600,480; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Share Price Rose While Clear Harbor Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $738,400

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,930 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, down from 212,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $118.47. About 246,855 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 4,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 162,693 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.74 million, down from 167,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 1.06M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.36M for 31.51 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Utility Stocks With Years of Dividend Growth – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “California American Water Applies for New Revenue to Fund Infrastructure and Service Improvements – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “New Jersey American Water Celebrates Completion of $26.2 Million Expansion Project at Oak Glen Water Treatment Plant – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Water Works (AWK) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AWWA 2019 American Water Scholarship Presented to University of Colorado at Boulder Doctoral Student Kaitlin Mattos – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Mgmt owns 1,994 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Llc stated it has 25,225 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 7,015 shares. Dearborn Prns has invested 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Trellus Management Ltd Company accumulated 10.25% or 51,600 shares. Barnett Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Osterweis Cap Mgmt Inc has 1.54% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.07% or 11,922 shares. Loomis Sayles Communications LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Rampart Mgmt Com Ltd Com stated it has 69,082 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 922,657 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd Com accumulated 3.53% or 200,000 shares. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 6,831 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Group holds 0.06% or 25,533 shares in its portfolio.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,008 shares to 15,708 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 23,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.60 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc has 3.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 315,996 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & invested in 0.49% or 15,386 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 471,991 shares. Dean Invest Associates Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 51,129 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 125 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 518,095 shares stake. Sigma Planning invested in 0.65% or 82,029 shares. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 229,817 shares. Bokf Na invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fort Point Capital Prtn holds 0.23% or 3,790 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 42,746 shares. Pure invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ww Invsts owns 13.33M shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Payden & Rygel, California-based fund reported 191,500 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks That Soared Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 39,466 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $89.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 109,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 955,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).