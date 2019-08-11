Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Ycg Cut Its Position by $410,050 as Stock Value Declined; American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Cut Its American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 11,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 14,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $102.83. About 290,529 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Night Owl Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2,682 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Benedict Advsr Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 54,765 shares. Markston Intl Ltd Com invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Regent Investment Management Ltd Company has invested 2.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westover Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 3,981 shares. Brandes Ptnrs Lp holds 0.19% or 57,572 shares. Grandfield Dodd Llc invested in 1.43% or 98,267 shares. The New York-based Grace & White Ny has invested 1.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Somerville Kurt F invested in 3.7% or 133,362 shares. Everence Mngmt stated it has 65,181 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated holds 1.08% or 61,766 shares. First In has invested 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Holderness Co reported 1.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 110 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.