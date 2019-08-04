Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Evergreen Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $526,254; American Assets Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $1.64 Million as Market Value Declined

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 29,060 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 49,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.06. About 3.54 million shares traded or 35.94% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 3,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 47,026 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 50,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs & Ca invested in 1.44% or 60,547 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Company stated it has 3.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vigilant Capital Management Lc holds 10,548 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 2.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). American Gru stated it has 1.00M shares. Pnc Service Group Incorporated Inc invested in 1.15% or 8.20M shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 6,876 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Martin Tn holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,555 shares. Bath Savings Company reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Willow Creek Wealth Management stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amer Assets Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paw Capital Corporation holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,000 shares. 65,784 were reported by Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.72% or 6,850 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Ltd invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 10,595 shares to 20,280 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 19,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 20,000 shares to 69,800 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 26,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold $424,246 worth of stock.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 17.76% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $297.54M for 17.61 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.09% negative EPS growth.