Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Has Increased by Lipe & Dalton; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Kcm Investment Advisors Increased Its Position

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.88 million, up from 11,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.82. About 2.86M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 08/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the Millions of Amazon Shoppers; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Connolly: Trump blasts Amazon for hurting the postal service. Is that true?; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Sears is working with Amazon to deliver and install car tires; 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $129.87. About 3.19 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 20,955 shares to 24,742 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90,433 were accumulated by Trust Department Mb Savings Bank N A. Golub Gp Ltd Co stated it has 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 27,301 were accumulated by Family Management Corporation. Montag A And Incorporated holds 164,615 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Van Strum Towne Inc owns 38,224 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Il holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 210,000 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 40,978 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Academy Cap Tx holds 1.06% or 32,644 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 853,664 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0.85% or 1.65M shares. Moreover, Boston Prtn has 2.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.84% or 196,680 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com holds 37.88M shares. Mount Vernon Inc Md holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,730 shares. Northside Management Limited Liability invested in 0.61% or 10,903 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

