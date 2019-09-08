Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Has Lifted by Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc; Altria Group Com (MO) Shareholder Qci Asset Management Boosted Its Holding

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 10,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 238,857 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 228,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71B market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More deaths linked to vaping, CDC warns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Altria boosts dividend, to an implied yield of over 7% – MarketWatch” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Expect the Transformation of Cronos Group to Change CRON Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Stock Purchase August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 6,660 shares to 750 shares, valued at $50,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 36,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,069 shares, and cut its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap Management has invested 0.49% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Associated Banc accumulated 0.33% or 100,317 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0.33% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 148,595 shares. D L Carlson Inv Gp holds 1.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 73,020 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 6,357 shares. Investment Of Virginia Ltd Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 15,225 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.90 million shares. Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 4,947 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Marco Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 11,448 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 0.92% or 81,380 shares. Webster National Bank N A accumulated 5,989 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sol Mgmt accumulated 4,604 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Oxbow Advsrs Llc has invested 0.28% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Highvista Strategies has 0.6% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,404 shares to 29,549 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 59,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,108 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).