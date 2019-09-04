Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined While West Chester Capital Advisors Decreased Position by $381,555; Altavista Wealth Management Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $542,900

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 2,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $885.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $12.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1802.3. About 1.17M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON SHOWS CORTANA OPENING ALEXA AT THE OFFICE; 26/05/2018 – Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 09/05/2018 – Sears will use its Auto Centers to help install car tires ordered on Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Amazon expects to compromise with its final choice, one person familiar told the Journal, saying the company believes “there is no American city that can provide for all their needs.”; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $128.45. About 1.91M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Mgmt Llc has 4,159 shares. Capital Mgmt Corp Va holds 0.15% or 298 shares. Sky Invest Grp Lc holds 0.57% or 874 shares in its portfolio. Private Management Group holds 147 shares. 2,591 are held by Gm Advisory Grp Inc. Castleark Limited Co holds 37,212 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Gradient Limited Liability invested in 1,827 shares. Telos invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nwi Management LP stated it has 80,000 shares or 3.73% of all its holdings. Argi Inv Services Ltd holds 726 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bainco Intll Investors has invested 2.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 329,685 shares. Ithaka Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7.24% stake. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Llc has 461 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.16% or 55,175 shares in its portfolio.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 19,676 shares to 19,185 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Or stated it has 68,780 shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. Geller Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 24,774 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has 1.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 306,720 shares. Tradition Cap Lc has invested 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Reik & Ltd Liability stated it has 17,347 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cohen Steers has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Joel Isaacson And Ltd accumulated 1.11% or 54,365 shares. Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares has invested 2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sage Group has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Legacy Capital Partners Inc invested in 40,228 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rbo And Com Ltd Liability Corp has invested 7.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.06 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

