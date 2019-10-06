Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Decreased Position; Alpha Cubed Investments Trimmed Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $1.43 Million

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 2,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 46,917 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53 million, down from 49,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 53.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 10,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 9,059 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, down from 19,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.35M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS MINING COS TO DRIVE HIGHER CAPITAL SPENDING; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 3.89% or 235,132 shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Company accumulated 10,823 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability holds 79,492 shares or 3.13% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 306,934 shares. Fundx Ltd Liability has 2,500 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsr Lc holds 0.52% or 1,889 shares. Clearbridge Lc holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10.54M shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt owns 100,180 shares or 3.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blue Chip has 2.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Laffer reported 4,757 shares stake. First American Bank & Trust holds 0.57% or 60,005 shares. Aristotle Limited Liability has 39,519 shares. Bernzott has 1.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 76,132 shares. 39,160 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Hendley Com has 49,694 shares.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $217.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,325 shares to 13,526 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $863.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 13,927 shares to 265,435 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

