Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to pay $0.95 on Sep 10, 2019; Allstate Has Upped Its Celgene (CELG) Holding

Allstate Corp increased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 264.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp acquired 33,922 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Allstate Corp holds 46,770 shares with $4.41 million value, up from 12,848 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $66.62B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65 million shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Sees Multiple Catalysts for Growth Over Next 12-18 Months; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Crestline Denali Clo Xvi, Ltd; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE TO EXECUTE A $2B ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – cafepharma: Celgene on biotech hunt with Agios, Jounce in crosshairs: FT: After a tough few months for the Big Biotech

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is expected to pay $0.95 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:JNJ) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.95 dividend. Johnson & Johnson’s current price of $127.73 translates into 0.74% yield. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, makes, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. The company has market cap of $337.10 billion. The Company’s Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. It has a 21.21 P/E ratio. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads under the STAYFREE and CAREFREE brands, and tampons under the o.b. brand; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 17.30% above currents $127.73 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $152 target. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Monday, March 25 report. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $140 target.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $95 lowest target. $100.20’s average target is 6.61% above currents $93.99 stock price. Celgene had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Allstate Corp decreased Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 669,060 shares to 1.52 million valued at $92.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 92,213 shares and now owns 246,994 shares. Ishares Tr (SCZ) was reduced too.