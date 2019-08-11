Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Kornitzer Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $1.31 Million as Stock Value Declined; Affimed N V (AFMD) Shareholder New Leaf Venture Partners Trimmed Stake

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.57M market cap company. The stock increased 6.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.94. About 778,446 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 28/03/2018 – Affimed Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 9,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 471,991 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.98 million, down from 481,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ycg Ltd holds 11,140 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has invested 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pitcairn accumulated 34,627 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Moreover, Bartlett Ltd Liability has 1.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 228,639 shares. 26,730 were accumulated by Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory holds 0.85% or 3.60M shares. Pecaut & stated it has 37,202 shares. Stratford Consulting Limited Liability owns 2,391 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Amer Bank & Trust has invested 1.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Scott Selber stated it has 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 3,592 shares. 1,974 are held by Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Columbia Asset Management owns 69,911 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 1.48% or 62,404 shares. Loeb Partners Corp, a New York-based fund reported 475 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) by 57,780 shares to 87,775 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 11,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Lt (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J says jury rejects baby powder/cancer claim – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio: Johnson & Johnson Is Added To The Wait List – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Affimed up 9% premarket on milestone payment – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Outlook For Affimed – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Affimed Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on May 22, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Affimed reports Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.