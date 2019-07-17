Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Holding by $4.59 Million as Market Value Rose; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Share Price Declined While Arga Investment Management LP Has Cut Stake

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 46.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 4,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, down from 8,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $159.9. About 285,575 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.64M, down from 159,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $132.13. About 3.50 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 230,418 are held by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co. 433,316 were accumulated by Bb&T. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 101,428 shares or 2.25% of the stock. 121,163 were reported by Estabrook Capital Mngmt. Stearns invested in 40,437 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2.81% or 123,106 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 28,300 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Grimes Incorporated invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). De Burlo Gp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,000 shares. M Kraus & invested in 3.63% or 44,459 shares. Cambridge Trust owns 282,222 shares. Aimz Invest Advisors Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 16,291 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Lc holds 1.54% or 18,019 shares in its portfolio.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 110,200 shares to 224,000 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Samsung Electrs Ltd (SSNHZ) by 2,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Schroder Investment Management Gp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 574,360 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co stated it has 0.21% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 1,533 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 14,848 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Macquarie Group Limited has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 57,869 shares. Moore Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 100,000 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 2,575 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Brown Advisory reported 19,188 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company holds 212,221 shares. Orrstown Fin Ser reported 30 shares. Regions Fincl Corp invested in 113 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69 million for 17.85 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.