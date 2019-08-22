Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Boosted by Proffitt & Goodson Inc; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Position by $9.04 Million as Valuation Rose

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 33,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 285,664 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13 million, down from 319,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $287.69. About 1.38 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 4,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $131.25. About 4.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 6,837 shares to 16,496 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.76% or 14,330 shares. 200,000 were reported by Cincinnati Financial. Art Advisors has 0.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,410 shares. Cambridge Trust owns 282,222 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Nine Masts Ltd stated it has 4,300 shares. Blume Mngmt has 4.34% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,126 shares. Wilkins Counsel stated it has 3.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 43,358 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Kentucky-based Stock Yards Financial Bank & Communications has invested 2.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Coho Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.39M shares. Harbour Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 18,313 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Moreover, Greystone Managed Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Drexel Morgan has invested 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Franklin Street Nc holds 1.51% or 77,546 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 20.88M shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.23 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mgmt Incorporated holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 468,626 shares. Maplelane Limited Co reported 290,001 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Prescott Gp Lc reported 1,900 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 1.74M shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 4,000 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associate accumulated 22,452 shares. 6,665 are held by Cim Mangement. Braun Stacey Assocs accumulated 13,383 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 102,847 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson reported 0.21% stake. Riverpark Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.11% stake.

