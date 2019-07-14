Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $4.59 Million; Ack Asset Management Holding in Ens (ENS) Decreased as Stock Value Declined

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ens (ENS) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14 billion, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ens for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $64.7. About 380,031 shares traded or 11.43% up from the average. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.64M, down from 159,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78M shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ENS’s profit will be $56.57M for 12.25 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by EnerSys for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rog (NYSE:ROG) by 98,500 shares to 203,500 shares, valued at $27.10B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pwr (NYSE:PWR) by 290,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mobl (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.70 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.40 million shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles Com LP accumulated 311 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 5,025 shares. 11,924 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Prelude Cap Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 258 shares. Paradigm Mgmt Incorporated owns 2.05% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 358,900 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 16,400 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Parkside Bankshares invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). South Dakota Council stated it has 13,990 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 29,230 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 21,902 shares. 58,967 are owned by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Lp has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 5,554 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,729 are owned by Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt. Essex Mngmt Lc holds 297 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Arrow Fincl has invested 1.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Sun Life Finance Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,937 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 22,552 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). West Oak Limited Liability Company has invested 1.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baxter Bros has 46,243 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. 13,279 are held by Platinum. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bahl Gaynor Inc has 2.00M shares. Charter Com owns 175,461 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First City Cap Mngmt invested in 1.38% or 13,708 shares. Neuberger Berman holds 4.36M shares or 0.75% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 15,300 shares to 30,855 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 110,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Samsung Electrs Ltd (SSNHZ).