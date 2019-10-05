Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Maintained by Eqis Capital Management Inc; Abner Herrman & Brock Has Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Holding as Share Value Rose

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 2,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 21,446 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 19,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 135,167 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.72M, down from 140,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru holds 0.53% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 12,437 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Company Il reported 100,511 shares. Clear Street Ltd holds 0.04% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.34% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3.08M shares. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 282,355 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome invested 4.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sanders Cap Llc has 3.28 million shares for 2% of their portfolio. South Texas Money holds 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 22,625 shares. Headinvest holds 1.96% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 52,808 shares. Nbt Savings Bank N A Ny stated it has 1.73% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ntv Asset Mngmt Llc has 40,905 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 0.99% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 52,894 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 23,090 shares. East Coast Asset Limited Co holds 3,400 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $697.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20,563 shares to 181,590 shares, valued at $15.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 217,307 shares to 7,689 shares, valued at $392,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 51,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,432 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Phocas Fin has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated reported 227,291 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc accumulated 59,451 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 1.08% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,143 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsr Llc owns 3,685 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Us Bancshares De owns 3.64M shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corporation has 5.48% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 30,624 shares. Highstreet Asset invested in 1.69% or 251,686 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 57,654 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 18,632 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Davis has 0.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 421,867 shares.

