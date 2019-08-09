Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Sanders Capital Has Trimmed Position as Stock Price Declined; Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined While Edmp Has Lifted Holding

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 52.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 2.86M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.58M, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $132.2. About 3.11M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 4,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 38,101 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 33,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.46. About 9.05 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal reported 0.1% stake. Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 2.6% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 3,577 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Llc invested in 0.49% or 31,360 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management holds 13,003 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Florida-based Ruggie Capital has invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tokio Marine Asset Company Limited, Japan-based fund reported 3,669 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.4% or 226,845 shares. Mariner Ltd Com invested in 0.17% or 146,771 shares. Twin Cap Management reported 114,720 shares stake. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 309,027 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 5,024 shares. Agf America stated it has 1.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rdl Fincl Inc has invested 0.87% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.63% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500. $2.02M worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.53 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 8.14M shares. California-based Ar Asset Mgmt has invested 1.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, S R Schill & Assocs has 1.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,558 shares. Comm Bancshares reported 1.83% stake. 54,609 were accumulated by Pittenger Anderson. Clearbridge Invs owns 9.63M shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Mondrian Inv Partners holds 731,095 shares. Ohio-based Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Letko Brosseau & Associate Inc accumulated 2,000 shares. Laurion Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 100 shares. Choate holds 87,339 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has 1.2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 353,794 shares. Boston Partners invested in 2.3% or 12.44M shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel invested 3.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 1.75% stake.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69B and $23.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 645,018 shares to 4.20 million shares, valued at $747.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 775,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).