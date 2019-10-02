Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined While Utah Retirement Systems Trimmed by $433,819 Its Holding; Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined While Vigilant Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 16,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 208,616 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.17 million, up from 192,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.23. About 10.80 million shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 3,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 504,192 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.22M, down from 507,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 5.70M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. On Friday, August 16 Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,552 shares. $663,500 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. On Thursday, August 29 the insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76 million on Monday, September 16. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 3.46 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Violich Cap Mgmt has 2.34% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 130,939 shares. Burke And Herbert Savings Bank And holds 0.91% or 14,240 shares in its portfolio. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 85,298 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. 1.21M were accumulated by Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Edmp Inc reported 37,095 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 0.79% stake. Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Com holds 4,800 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 34,400 shares. 122,719 were reported by Miller Howard Invs Inc New York. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0.29% or 1.59 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Old Dominion has 0.1% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,068 shares. Farr Miller Washington Dc has 9,065 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 12,854 shares. Parsec Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 16,503 shares.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $748.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3,275 shares to 163,281 shares, valued at $15.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,300 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Girard Limited holds 66,925 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. New York-based Knott David M has invested 0.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ativo Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Burke & Herbert Financial Bank & Tru stated it has 5.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 22,987 were accumulated by Sterling Management Inc. Linscomb And Williams reported 64,942 shares stake. 4,735 were accumulated by Hillsdale Mngmt. Hugh Johnson Ltd invested in 6,810 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Estabrook Capital accumulated 0% or 120,123 shares. Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6,987 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0.01% or 1,861 shares. Snow Mgmt Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Swedbank invested in 2.93M shares or 1.85% of the stock. Continental Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,503 shares. Icm Asset Mngmt Wa invested 1.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6,489 shares to 149,877 shares, valued at $11.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.