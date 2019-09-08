Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined While Loudon Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $532,728; Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined While Annex Advisory Services Has Trimmed by $2.36 Million Its Holding

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 60.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 19,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 48,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.50 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 226.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 12,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,291 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, up from 5,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 175,106 shares to 928,928 shares, valued at $28.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.31 billion for 7.41 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62 million worth of stock or 55,000 shares. 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (TBT) by 9,103 shares to 4,497 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 23,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,624 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

