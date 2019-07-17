Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Abb LTD (ABB) Shareholder Beddow Capital Management Lowered Position by $1.01 Million

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 15.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 56,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 313,745 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, down from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 893,023 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 29/03/2018 – ABB ready to participate in global upswing in 2018 – CEO; 23/05/2018 – ABB INDIA – CO AND NITI AAYOG SIGNS STATEMENT OF INTENT FOR DIGITALIZATION OF MULTIPLE SECTORS; 19/04/2018 – ABB: Profitable growth; 05/03/2018 Saudi Arabia 50 Hp and Above Electric Motor Market 2018-2024: Key Players Are ABB, Siemens, WEG, Teco and Nidec – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Falanx Group Limited Proposed ABB and Conditional Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q TOTAL COSTS 24B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at AGM; 19/04/2018 – ABB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NITI AAYOG AND ABB INDIA PARTNER TO MAKE INDIA AI-READY; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT ORGANIC INVESTMENT, PARTNERSHIPS AND SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AREA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 30,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 670,058 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.64 million, down from 700,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 3.24 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9,259 shares to 227,460 shares, valued at $14.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 21,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,708 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

