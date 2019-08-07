Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined While Wedbush Securities Has Upped Stake; 3M Company (MMM) Shares Declined While Roosevelt Investment Group Has Cut Holding

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 53,349 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, up from 51,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 6.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 96.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 62,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,952 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 64,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $163.71. About 3.32M shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.80 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.04 million activity. $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bauman James L. On Thursday, May 9 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,175 shares to 67,933 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,765 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).