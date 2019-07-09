Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Rose While Modera Wealth Management Has Upped Stake by $429,371; 3G Capital Partners LP Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.64. About 11.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $141.18. About 2.27M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.82M shares to 4.90M shares, valued at $195.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Amazon, Google and AMD – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why AMD’s Latest Win Over NVIDIA Should Power Its Stock Higher – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2019: INTC, QCOM, JKS, SFUN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Do the Charts Point to a Big Fall for Alibaba Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Estate Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.46% or 45,491 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Techs holds 65,116 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 955,971 shares. M&R Capital Management accumulated 78,586 shares. 412,281 are held by Agf Invests. Decatur Cap Mgmt reported 266,150 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 17,670 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Com invested in 125,380 shares or 2.48% of the stock. Moreover, Greenwood Gearhart has 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,452 shares. Artemis Investment Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.17% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc holds 92,049 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 1.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 122,559 shares. Foster Motley holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 157,518 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 123,900 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,800 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Management Ltd Liability stated it has 98,933 shares. 93,932 are owned by Financial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust reported 98,612 shares stake. Essex Finance Service Incorporated owns 83,330 shares or 3.52% of their US portfolio. Amer Asset Management stated it has 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stewart & Patten Lc reported 5.05% stake. Carroll Finance Associates holds 0.79% or 60,553 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc invested in 1.54% or 2.63 million shares. Amer Natl Co Tx holds 204,650 shares. Primecap Mngmt Com Ca has invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Geller Lc reported 1.4% stake. The New York-based Epoch Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 400,696 shares. Cibc Asset Management has 282,458 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 67,745 shares.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 15,922 shares to 520,448 shares, valued at $25.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.