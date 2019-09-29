Johnsn&Johnsn (JNJ) Valuation Declined While Adell Harriman & Carpenter Raised by $69.92 Million Its Position; Unilever Nv New York Shs (UN) Stake Maintained by Logan Capital Management Inc

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever Nv New York Shs (UN) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 6,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 72,092 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, up from 66,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Nv New York Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.02. About 1.02M shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA APPROVES DIV OF 50 KOBO/SHR, PAYABLE MAY 11; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to reveal Rotterdam move; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Unilever Capital $2.1b Debt Offering in Four Parts; 15/05/2018 – Unilever Conference Call Scheduled By Bernstein AB for May. 22; 18/04/2018 – Unilever rebellion over Netherlands shift; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018, REVENUE 25.82 BLN NAIRA VS 22.17 BLN NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Continue to Apply UK and Dutch Corporate Governance Codes

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Johnsn&Johnsn (JNJ) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 502 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 77,563 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80B, up from 77,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Johnsn&Johnsn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW

More notable recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Washingtonpost.com which released: “Melania Trump is busier than you think, but as quiet as ever – The Washington Post” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unilever: Eyeing Growth Opportunities In Emerging Markets – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unilever: Set To Outperform The Market With Lower-Than-Market Risk – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Hillenbrand Signs the United Nations Global Compact – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Time.com‘s news article titled: “Melania Trump Rings Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange – TIME” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,865 shares to 114,487 shares, valued at $23.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (NYSE:MMC) by 40,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,232 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $535.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25 shares to 70,326 shares, valued at $5.90B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Com (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,391 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shayne Ltd reported 1,800 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0.34% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 599,940 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. Mitchell holds 0.7% or 15,008 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 39,552 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 201,006 shares. Navellier & Associate holds 0.04% or 1,942 shares in its portfolio. Blackhill owns 167,076 shares for 3.74% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na owns 161,872 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Inc stated it has 242,226 shares or 3.51% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Management Communication Ltd Company has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 31,850 shares. Twin Focus Capital Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Beech Hill Advisors reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Fidelity has 1.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 58,480 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What the Johnson & Johnson Opioid Ruling Means for the Cannabis Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CHS, other Tennessee hospitals file lawsuit against opioid companies – Nashville Business Journal” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Spotlight On ESMO Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Most Baffling Stock Holdings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.