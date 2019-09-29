John Wiley & Sons Cl A (JW.A) Shareholder American Research & Management Lowered Its Position as Market Value Were Volatile; United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined While Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Position

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 48.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 27,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 29,331 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82 million, down from 57,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 2.14M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart

American Research & Management decreased its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A (JW.A) by 93.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 47,250 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154,000, down from 50,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 219,361 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Adj EPS 87c; 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C; 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B); 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Net $68.8M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Rev $455.7M

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.