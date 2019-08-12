John Wiley & Sons Inc. (JWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA) and Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) compete with each other in the Publishing – Books sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Wiley & Sons Inc. N/A 1.41 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pearson plc 11 0.00 N/A 0.94 11.20

In table 1 we can see John Wiley & Sons Inc. and Pearson plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of John Wiley & Sons Inc. and Pearson plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wiley & Sons Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pearson plc 0.00% 14.2% 7.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of John Wiley & Sons Inc. shares and 1.3% of Pearson plc shares. Comparatively, Pearson plc has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) John Wiley & Sons Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Pearson plc -3.57% 0.96% 0% -13.11% -12.89% -11.73%

Summary

Pearson plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors John Wiley & Sons Inc.