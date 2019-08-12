John Wiley & Sons Inc. (JWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA) and Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) compete with each other in the Publishing – Books sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|John Wiley & Sons Inc.
|N/A
|1.41
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pearson plc
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.94
|11.20
In table 1 we can see John Wiley & Sons Inc. and Pearson plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of John Wiley & Sons Inc. and Pearson plc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|John Wiley & Sons Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pearson plc
|0.00%
|14.2%
|7.3%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of John Wiley & Sons Inc. shares and 1.3% of Pearson plc shares. Comparatively, Pearson plc has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|John Wiley & Sons Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Pearson plc
|-3.57%
|0.96%
|0%
|-13.11%
|-12.89%
|-11.73%
Summary
Pearson plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors John Wiley & Sons Inc.
