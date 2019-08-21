John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A) EPS Estimated At $0.26; Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Shorts Raised By 1.28%

Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO) had an increase of 1.28% in short interest. VIVO’s SI was 2.73M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.28% from 2.70M shares previously. With 380,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s short sellers to cover VIVO’s short positions. The SI to Meridian Bioscience Inc’s float is 6.54%. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 96,134 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 16/04/2018 – Meridian Energy Group, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with Leading EPC Solutions Provider for Front End Engineering and Design Ser; 21/03/2018 – Meridian Bioscience’s Jack Kenny Will Act as the Executive Vice Pres of the Diagnostics Business Unit, in Addition to His Role as CEO; 21/05/2018 – PRECOT MERIDIAN LTD PREC.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF A P RAMKUMAR AS CFO; 11/05/2018 – FIRE AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS ALSO CAUSED CLOSURE OF THREE FORD U.S. TRUCK PLANTS; 30/04/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Value Fund Adds LVMH; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC – DIAGNOSTICS BUSINESS UNIT CONSISTS OF 3 BUSINESS AREAS: MOLECULAR; CORE AND POINT OF CARE; 06/04/2018 – Access ldaho’s OnTheGo Helps City of Meridian Police Collect Funds for K9 Unit; 26/04/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC VIVO.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.72; 15/03/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health and Carrier Clinic Explore Partnership To Enhance Behavioral Health in Tri-State Area; 12/04/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD MEL.NZ – RETAIL SALES VOLUMES IN MARCH 2018 DECREASED BY 8.6% COMPARED TO MARCH 2017

Analysts expect John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) to report $0.26 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 39.53% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. JW_A’s profit would be $14.60 million giving it 42.45 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.05 EPS previously, John Wiley & Sons, Inc.’s analysts see -75.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.15. About 451,115 shares traded or 68.04% up from the average. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 10/04/2018 – John Wiley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Rev $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1; 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia; 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. operates as a research and learning firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. The Company’s Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly research journals, as well as related content and services. It has a 15.17 P/E ratio. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides a publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Among 2 analysts covering Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meridian Bioscience has $1100 highest and $900 lowest target. $10’s average target is 2.99% above currents $9.71 stock price. Meridian Bioscience had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1 with “Sell”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Meridian Bioscience, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco accumulated 487,891 shares. Prudential stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Geode Capital Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Michigan-based Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Voya Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). 57,053 are held by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. 331,402 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Natixis Lp owns 109,666 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 38,801 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Millennium Mgmt Ltd stated it has 27,456 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Com owns 1,210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Group invested in 0% or 35,304 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, makes, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $414.73 million. The firm operates through Diagnostics and Life Science divisions. It has a 16.18 P/E ratio. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $136,386 activity. Shares for $57,015 were bought by PHILLIPS DAVID. Shares for $56,855 were bought by Anderson James M. on Thursday, May 16. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $22,516 was bought by Rice John McCune Jr..