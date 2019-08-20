John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A) Analysts See $0.26 EPS; Gates Capital Management Has Raised By $64.52 Million Its Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stake

Gates Capital Management Inc increased Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) stake by 73.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gates Capital Management Inc acquired 1.27 million shares as Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR)’s stock rose 25.88%. The Gates Capital Management Inc holds 2.98 million shares with $152.75M value, up from 1.71 million last quarter. Kar Auction Svcs Inc now has $3.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.59. About 2.80 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Analysts expect John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) to report $0.26 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 39.53% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. JW_A’s profit would be $14.70 million giving it 41.66 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.05 EPS previously, John Wiley & Sons, Inc.’s analysts see -75.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 149,291 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 10/04/2018 – John Wiley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C; 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia; 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Adj EPS 87c; 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of KAR Auction Services, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KAR) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why KAR Auction Stock Just Dropped 11% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KAR Auction Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “KAR Auction Services Profit Falls 27% on Lower Auction Margins – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated invested in 9,125 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 413,443 shares in its portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Prtn Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,350 shares. Penn Mngmt Inc has 0.31% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Bluemountain Cap Management Lc holds 82,148 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 3.26M shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department reported 180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset accumulated 27,601 shares. Cwm Lc holds 70,745 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 913,658 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Dean Associates Llc owns 17,010 shares. 8,528 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 2.43M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sarasin & Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.67% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) stake by 149,629 shares to 489,701 valued at $76.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ion Geophysical Corp stake by 187,573 shares and now owns 1.02M shares. Versum Matls Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is John Wiley & Sons, Inc.’s (NYSE:JW.A) 13% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$45.92, Is It Time To Put John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW-A) (JW-B) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wiley Finally Sees a Return to Top-Line Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.