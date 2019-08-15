John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A) Analysts See $0.26 EPS; Cohu (COHU) Sentiment Is 1.32

Cohu Inc (COHU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.00, from 2.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 74 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 56 cut down and sold their stakes in Cohu Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 36.29 million shares, down from 36.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cohu Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 40 Increased: 51 New Position: 23.

Analysts expect John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) to report $0.26 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 39.53% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. JW_A’s profit would be $14.73M giving it 39.64 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.05 EPS previously, John Wiley & Sons, Inc.’s analysts see -75.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.62% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 156,854 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia; 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B); 10/04/2018 – John Wiley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. operates as a research and learning firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. The Company’s Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly research journals, as well as related content and services. It has a 14.17 P/E ratio. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides a publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 311,147 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (COHU) has declined 39.24% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – Chip testing firm Cohu to buy Xcerra for about $796 mln; 08/05/2018 – Cohu 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 11/05/2018 – Cohu at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – TRANSACTION VALUES XCERRA AT $13.92 PER SHARE, OR APPROXIMATELY $796 MLN IN EQUITY VALUE; 21/03/2018 – COHU INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT ABOUT 10% GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 Cohu Increases First Quarter Guidance and Announces Acceptance of New Eclipse XTA Handler by Large Korean Customer; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Luis Müller Will Remain President and Chief Executive Officer and Lead the Combined Company; 08/05/2018 – COHU XCERRA HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET $9.00 CASH, 0.2109/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Cohu To Acquire Xcerra Creating Global Leader In Back-end Semiconductor Equipment; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – DEAL FOR TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $627 MLN, AFTER EXCLUDING XCERRA’S CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES NET OF DEBT

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. The company has market cap of $515.75 million. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages.