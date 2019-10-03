John Mcavoy an Insider in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), Bought 58 Shares; Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Trimmed The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) stake by 37.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 1.85 million shares as The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW)’s stock declined 5.14%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 3.07M shares with $123.54M value, down from 4.92M last quarter. The Charles Schwab Corporati now has $45.90B valuation. The stock decreased 3.83% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 23.39M shares traded or 148.55% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 29/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab End-February Total Client Assets $3.33 Tln, up 15%; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan

Since April 30, 2019, it had 41 buys, and 0 insider sales for $108,661 activity. Moore Elizabeth D also bought $4,687 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30. 1 shares were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES, worth $88 on Sunday, June 30. Shares for $522 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P on Saturday, August 31. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought 111 shares worth $9,817. The insider Cawley Timothy bought $2,329. Muccilo Robert bought $2,002 worth of stock or 23 shares. McAvoy John bought $2,358 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, July 31.

John Mcavoy; that is an insider in Consolidated Edison Inc who is the latest to buy shares in the company for which he is the current Chairman – President & CEO. He a few days ago bought some 58 shares of the company, valued by the market at around $5,258 USD, that is a price for each share of nearly $90.7. It seems he is very active lately as in the last month, he quietly acquired additional 27 shares of the company, worth $2,350 USD. The chance of this purchase remaining unseen is quite small because it’s new, with John Mcavoy now holding 132,518 shares – that is 0.04% of the company’s market cap.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.39 million for 14.27 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.90 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 22.17 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

Among 3 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Consolidated Edison has $9800 highest and $8600 lowest target. $90.50’s average target is -2.71% below currents $93.02 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 9 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ED in report on Friday, August 16 with “Underweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 23 report.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.02. About 1.14M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.81 million for 13.10 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 300,000 shares to 1.99M valued at $323.65M in 2019Q2. It also upped Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 170,000 shares and now owns 2.22 million shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $115,250 was bought by Ruffel Charles A.. The insider Goldfarb Mark A bought 2,595 shares worth $100,367.

Among 11 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Charles Schwab has $5200 highest and $3300 lowest target. $43.04’s average target is 22.59% above currents $35.11 stock price. Charles Schwab had 20 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood downgraded the shares of SCHW in report on Friday, July 12 to “Market Perform” rating. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, June 21. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4400 target in Thursday, September 19 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 2 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 17. Credit Suisse maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Tuesday, October 1 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, October 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital.