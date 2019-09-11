John G Ullman & Associates Has Decreased Its The Coca (KO) Stake by $462,300; Valuation Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Logan Capital Management Lowered Its Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 10,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 8,006 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 18,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 714,115 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 6,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,814 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, down from 18,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $372.79. About 511,401 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow; 09/03/2018 – St. Louis Post-Dispatch: EXCLUSIVE: Trump to tout tax cuts at Boeing in St. Louis on Wednesday; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director; 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS DEAL WITH EMBRAER IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMPANY “MUST DO”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Ptnrs Limited has invested 1.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com owns 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,224 shares. Gam Holding Ag invested in 0.07% or 4,753 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Com holds 6,088 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 8,461 were reported by Lincoln National Corporation. Kentucky-based Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Renaissance Limited Company reported 76,710 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 685 shares. Joel Isaacson & Llc reported 0.3% stake. Wedgewood Ptnrs holds 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,250 shares. Intl Sarl reported 0.38% stake. Pnc Financial stated it has 1.11M shares. Winfield Associates Inc has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Citigroup invested in 529,185 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.46% or 92,819 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 71,006 shares to 340,002 shares, valued at $18.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 212,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 40.00 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishr Edg Msci Min Vol Emg Mkt (EEMV) by 17,208 shares to 212,189 shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tortoise Energy Inf Corp (NYSE:TYG) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Em Mkts Sm Cp (EWX).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Take Buffettâ€™s Advice: 5 Vanguard Funds to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Aurora Cannabis May Have Made a Big Mistake By Not Partnering With a Beverage Company – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.