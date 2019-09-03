John G Ullman & Associates Increased By $2.02 Million Its Astec Industries (ASTE) Position; Tsp Capital Management Group Increased Its Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Stake

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) stake by 73.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. John G Ullman & Associates Inc acquired 54,600 shares as Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)’s stock declined 1.39%. The John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 129,200 shares with $4.88 million value, up from 74,600 last quarter. Astec Industries Inc now has $592.13 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 73,293 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 01/05/2018 – Astec Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) stake by 19.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc acquired 200,300 shares as Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS)’s stock rose 87.20%. The Tsp Capital Management Group Llc holds 1.25M shares with $9.92 million value, up from 1.05M last quarter. Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) now has $285.25M valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 252,118 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 122.69% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold ASTE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 20.51 million shares or 0.10% more from 20.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Parkside National Bank Trust reported 68 shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc reported 22,037 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 8,829 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 146,050 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 169,584 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 13,914 shares. 1.40 million were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 651,635 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co invested in 8,536 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,032 shares. 76,889 were reported by Invesco. Prescott Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 16,800 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co reported 3,958 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated reported 3.32M shares stake.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $56,000 activity. The insider Merwe Jaco van der bought $56,000.