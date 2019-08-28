John G Ullman & Associates Upped Astec Industries (ASTE) Holding By $2.02 Million; Transportadora DE Gas Del Sur SA Tgs (TGS) Shorts Down By 21.51%

Transportadora DE Gas Del Sur SA Tgs (NYSE:TGS) had a decrease of 21.51% in short interest. TGS’s SI was 1.64M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.51% from 2.09 million shares previously. With 688,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Transportadora DE Gas Del Sur SA Tgs (NYSE:TGS)’s short sellers to cover TGS’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 892,423 shares traded or 20.30% up from the average. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s Proposed Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) stake by 73.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. John G Ullman & Associates Inc acquired 54,600 shares as Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)’s stock declined 1.39%. The John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 129,200 shares with $4.88 million value, up from 74,600 last quarter. Astec Industries Inc now has $594.24 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.37. About 101,286 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 01/05/2018 – Astec Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE); 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. East; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. It has a 7.44 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, producers, and traders.

