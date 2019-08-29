John G Ullman & Associates Trimmed Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $3.60 Million as Share Value Rose; Todd Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Amdocs LTD (DOX) by $4.92 Million as Market Value Rose

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 45,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 129,922 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 175,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $84.84. About 689,785 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 28.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 91,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 228,491 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36M, down from 319,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 175,632 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.25 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 43,857 shares to 223,707 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 43,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6,424 shares to 201,427 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 14,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Fujifilm Holdings Corp (FUJIY).