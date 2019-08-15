John G Ullman & Associates Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $1.87 Million; Synovus Financial (SNV) Stake Maintained by Jcsd Capital Llc

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 247,636 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 23,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 397,110 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09M, down from 420,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $67.45. About 3.30M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D U Resources Grp (NYSE:MDU) by 39,350 shares to 393,471 shares, valued at $10.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 52,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holowesko Prtnrs has 12.49% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.99 million shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Carlson Capital Management invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ipswich Invest Inc holds 4.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 152,115 shares. Northeast Consultants, a Connecticut-based fund reported 41,330 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Co invested in 15,833 shares. Keystone Financial Planning stated it has 84,800 shares or 3.38% of all its holdings. Middleton & Inc Ma owns 143,190 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt holds 0.87% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 67,814 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 52,000 shares. Biondo Invest Advisors Lc invested 1.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 28,233 shares. Johnson Fin Group reported 66,336 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Com reported 55,554 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Inc has 93,470 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

