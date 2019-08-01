John G Ullman & Associates Has Cut Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $4.73 Million; Sunbelt Securities Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) Has Trimmed by $332,262 as Stock Price Rose

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 56,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 140,075 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 197,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.81. About 391,517 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB WITH SFJ PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO REAFFIRMS EXPECTS AN INCREASE AGAIN IN 2019 SALES, ADJ EBITDA; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA WOULD BE OPEN TO SELLING CONSUMER HEALTH IN PIECES; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 9,274 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 11,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $210.38. About 194,220 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ebola outbreak declared global health emergency – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Realmoney.Thestreet.com published: “Merck Could Push Higher in the Weeks and Months Ahead – $100 Is in the Cards – TheStreet.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck (MRK) Receives Positive EU CHMP Opinion for ZERBAXA 3g Dose for Treatment of Adults with HAP, Including VAP – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs new use for Merck’s Keytruda – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 138,060 shares to 344,360 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Em Mkts Sm Cp (EWX) by 48,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Senator Invest Group LP stated it has 4.69% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Regis Ltd invested in 29,439 shares or 0% of the stock. Sky Inv Group Inc Ltd Company holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 73,441 shares. 15,101 were reported by Delta Asset Limited Liability Corp Tn. American Trust Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 2,683 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Com owns 47,938 shares. Pure has 19,148 shares. Nippon Life Insurance holds 1.04% or 567,400 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 9,684 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 642,848 are owned by South Texas Money Management Limited. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.23% or 35,557 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt North America reported 59,991 shares. Campbell Newman Asset invested in 160,512 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.63% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Dubuque Savings Bank holds 3,372 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 23.69 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100 are owned by Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corporation. Wealth Architects Lc has invested 0.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Hallmark Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,686 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 11,012 shares. Alexandria Capital Llc holds 3,752 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 3,501 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) accumulated 184,385 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Management Incorporated has invested 0.34% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Amp Invsts holds 380,783 shares. 1,806 are held by Cobblestone Capital Limited New York. American Research Mngmt reported 0.37% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Lc stated it has 13,349 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Greenwood Gearhart, a Arkansas-based fund reported 13,895 shares. Hilltop holds 0.31% or 7,805 shares.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 181,165 shares to 192,665 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avoid The Golden Arches: No Gold To Be Found – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts More Bullish On McDonald’s After ‘Thesis-Affirming Quarter’ – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GRUB falls on MCD-DoorDash partnership – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Proves There’s Still Huge Demand for Real Meat Burgers – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $14.39 million activity. Shares for $13.62 million were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. Another trade for 22,036 shares valued at $3.99M was made by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. 3,036 shares valued at $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $5.41M were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J.