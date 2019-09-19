John G Ullman & Associates Holding in Granite Construction (GVA) Has Increased by $2.91 Million as Stock Price Declined; Smith Salley & Associates Has Increased Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $3.73 Million

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction (GVA) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 60,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 579,325 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.91 million, up from 518,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 662,881 shares traded or 12.20% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 51,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 175,532 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.76 million, up from 123,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 5.41 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Carret Asset Lc holds 68,060 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 278 shares or 0% of the stock. Fin Counselors Incorporated has 0.73% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 246,575 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 505,078 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Victory reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 3,730 shares. 10 invested in 147,026 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management reported 0.56% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Annex Advisory Services Limited Co reported 0.19% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 0.13% or 95,734 shares. 8,708 were reported by Evergreen Capital Mngmt Llc. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca holds 16,145 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 23,268 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76 million. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. On Friday, August 16 Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,552 shares. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,783 shares to 324,098 shares, valued at $17.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,399 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 6 – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Anxious About AbbVie? Here Are 4 Things You Should Know – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Lessons From AbbVie’s $5.8 Billion Blunder With Cancer Drug Rova-T – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Tops List of Most Innovative Drug Companies – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 39,938 shares to 89,984 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll Rand Plc F (NYSE:IR) by 43,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,716 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co Hldg (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Granite Construction Incorporated’s (NYSE:GVA) 42% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INVESTOR DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in NKTR and GVA of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NGHC, IFF & GVA – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC â€“ Class Action Update – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $417,043 activity. KELSEY DAVID H also bought $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Wednesday, August 7. Larkin Kyle T bought $99,890 worth of stock or 3,500 shares. On Tuesday, August 20 the insider Roberts James Hildebrand bought $55,800. Galloway Patricia D also bought $11,744 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Limited has 0.03% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 136,930 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 580,380 shares. Syntal Cap Ltd Liability reported 24,978 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 85,966 shares. Principal Grp has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 17,827 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 547,752 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 18,805 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 7,505 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc owns 38,996 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 66,645 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 18,272 shares. Brinker accumulated 15,942 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 73,429 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 124,613 shares.