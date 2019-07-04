John G Ullman & Associates Lifted Its Owens Corning Fiberglas (OC) Holding; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lifted Oxford Inds Com (OXM) Holding

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased Owens Corning Fiberglas (OC) stake by 13.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. John G Ullman & Associates Inc acquired 7,300 shares as Owens Corning Fiberglas (OC)’s stock declined 9.32%. The John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 62,400 shares with $2.94M value, up from 55,100 last quarter. Owens Corning Fiberglas now has $6.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.87. About 579,774 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ lcons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 18/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280554 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Oxford Inds Inc Com (OXM) stake by 3.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 17,402 shares as Oxford Inds Inc Com (OXM)’s stock declined 6.45%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 533,799 shares with $40.17 million value, up from 516,397 last quarter. Oxford Inds Inc Com now has $1.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 120,087 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 5.69% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 21/03/2018 – Southern Tide Expands Brand’s Retail Footprint with Destination and Community in Mind; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOOSTS DIV TO $0.34/SHARE FROM $0.29; EST. $0.29; 13/03/2018 Tommy Bahama Introduces Maritime Deep Blue; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.40 AND $4.60; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROACH $60 MLN; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, EXPECTS NET SALES TO GROW TO BETWEEN $1.12 BLN AND $1.14 BLN; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.25, EST. $1.51; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Adj EPS 93c; 04/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.41

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold OXM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 15.55 million shares or 0.95% less from 15.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 26,154 shares. Macquarie Group Inc accumulated 35,254 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 8,526 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 5,311 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 76 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Limited Com stated it has 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Aperio Group Ltd Company holds 8,195 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc reported 0.01% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsr has 0.01% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 4,286 shares. 56,159 are owned by Comerica Bank & Trust. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Lancaster Colony Corp Com (NASDAQ:LANC) stake by 138,374 shares to 329,938 valued at $51.70 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allegion Pub Ltd Co Ord Shs (NYSE:ALLE) stake by 236,369 shares and now owns 304,109 shares. Murphy Usa Inc Com (NYSE:MUSA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 575 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd holds 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) or 30,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 18,573 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Corp holds 7,757 shares. Nordea Investment Ab stated it has 7,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 350 are held by First Manhattan. The North Carolina-based Carroll Assoc Incorporated has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Asset One Comm reported 48,094 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pinnacle Associate has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 13,006 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Us Bank De holds 0% or 23,623 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers reported 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Stephens Ar stated it has 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Clearbridge Invests Llc, New York-based fund reported 1.31 million shares.

