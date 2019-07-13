John G Ullman & Associates Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $1.87 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Management Increased Saratoga Invt (SAR) Holding

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 23,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 397,110 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09M, down from 420,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 48,860 shares traded or 14.61% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 14.18% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,660 shares. Moreover, Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 33,283 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Horizon Ltd Liability reported 49,826 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Summit Securities Group Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tctc owns 0.56% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 127,855 shares. Pennsylvania Tru has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1,515 shares. Fcg Advsr Lc invested in 33,216 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.54% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Street Corporation has 204.24M shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 15,933 shares. Peoples Svcs Corp holds 2.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 70,981 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 19,855 shares. Sumitomo Life reported 130,257 shares stake. Osborne Prns Capital Management Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 40,373 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.