John G Ullman & Associates Has Lifted Its Aecom Technology (ACM) Position by $745,300 as Share Value Rose; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Decreased as Market Value Rose

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc analyzed 37,750 shares as the company's stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 72,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 1.22M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Aecom Technology Corp (ACM) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 25,700 shares as the company's stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 149,250 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 123,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Aecom Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 999,937 shares traded or 0.77% up from the average. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About AECOM (ACM) – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "AECOM urged to review strategic options by Starboard – Seeking Alpha" published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AECOM (ACM)? – Yahoo Finance" on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Why We're Not Impressed By AECOM's (NYSE:ACM) 6.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Aecom To Spin Off Management Services Unit – Benzinga" with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 54,810 shares. Parkside Finance Natl Bank & holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Lc has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 1.72M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Country Bank & Trust invested in 39 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & holds 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) or 56,655 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 105,986 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn has 0% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 107,647 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 53,120 shares. Whittier invested in 4,350 shares. 8,237 were reported by Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Product Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 99,800 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) or 874 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 86 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 56,936 shares to 140,075 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,110 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 22,000 shares to 78,400 shares, valued at $12.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pultegroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "AmerisourceBergen EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha" on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance" published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga" on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation's (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Knight Transportation, Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Battle On Making Dynamex "ABC" Into Law Now Moves Into The California Senate – Benzinga" with publication date: July 09, 2019.