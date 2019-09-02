John G Ullman & Associates Lowered Ciena (CIEN) Stake By $9.75 Million; SANTOS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (STOSF) Shorts Lowered By 9.45%

SANTOS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:STOSF) had a decrease of 9.45% in short interest. STOSF’s SI was 151,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.45% from 167,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1514 days are for SANTOS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:STOSF)’s short sellers to cover STOSF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.043 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 500 shares traded or 83.15% up from the average. Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased Ciena Corp (CIEN) stake by 97.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 263,400 shares as Ciena Corp (CIEN)’s stock rose 17.85%. The John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 5,500 shares with $205,000 value, down from 268,900 last quarter. Ciena Corp now has $6.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 2.22 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes, businesses, and major industries in Australia and Asia. The company has market cap of $9.98 billion. The firm produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil. It has a 10.94 P/E ratio. The Company’s proved plus probable petroleum reserves include 848 million barrels of oil equivalent.

More notable recent Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Santos posts positive half year results – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Santos Ltd. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Santos: Doubled FCF, Revenue And Production Growth To Continue – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Santos Limited: Riding High On Exxon Mobil’s Extremely Successful Papua New Guinea LNG Project – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2014 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Search Can Increase 2019 Profit By ~40% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 11,000 shares to 574,620 valued at $39.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) stake by 45,800 shares and now owns 246,500 shares. Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc owns 11,027 shares. Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Co owns 405,000 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 25,339 shares. Dorsey Wright And has invested 0.49% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Essex Inv Commerce Lc has invested 1.14% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 6,269 shares. James Investment Rech holds 0.01% or 2,299 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 7,550 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.04% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 780,238 shares. Cwm Ltd Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 56,803 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 17,548 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Mngmt holds 52,600 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 486 shares.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Slack, American Eagle Outfitters, CrowdStrike, Ciena and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Finally Safe to Buy Infinera? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 09, 2019.