John G Ullman & Associates Has Lifted Its Bristol (BMY) Position by $1.46 Million; Pggm Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding in American Elec Pwr Co Com (AEP) by $2.69 Million as Shares Rose

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com (AEP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 32,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,402 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 64,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 2.13 million shares traded or 1.50% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 31,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 267,957 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, up from 236,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.08 million shares traded or 49.19% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES SAYS URGES BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL #4 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 28/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces EMA Validation of the Application for a New lndication for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/13/2018, 7:30 PM

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 1.18 million shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $123.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware Com A Siriusxm by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

