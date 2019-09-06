John G Ullman & Associates Raised Its Tortoise Energy Inf (TYG) Holding; Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) Has 0.35 Sentiment

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.54, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 7 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 20 cut down and sold their equity positions in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund. The institutional investors in our database reported: 2.42 million shares, down from 2.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 10 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased Tortoise Energy Inf Corp (TYG) stake by 120% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. John G Ullman & Associates Inc acquired 21,900 shares as Tortoise Energy Inf Corp (TYG)’s stock 0.00%. The John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 40,150 shares with $944,000 value, up from 18,250 last quarter. Tortoise Energy Inf Corp now has $1.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 147,547 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps JSD: 7.85% Yield Plus Protection From Higher Rates At An Anomalous Discount To NAV – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “5%+ Dividend Yield Portfolio: A Formula For Beating The Market With Higher Yield (Dec. 2016 Review) – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2017. More interesting news about Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “5%+ Dividend Yield Portfolio: Back To Winning Ways (March 2017 Review) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Energy company bonds rally as firms capitalize on rising oil prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 26,128 shares traded. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) has declined 7.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.86% the S&P500.

Q Global Advisors Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund for 17,448 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 254,201 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 445,776 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 47,091 shares.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $152.44 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc. and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $7,983 activity. Shares for $2,379 were bought by BIRZER H KEVIN. Shares for $2,441 were bought by Paquette Jennifer.