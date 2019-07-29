John G Ullman & Associates Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose; Nokomis Capital Has Trimmed Its Echostar (SATS) Position as Stock Value Declined

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 265,581 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner; 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 23,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 397,110 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09 million, down from 420,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.17. About 2.42M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.73 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 52,482 shares to 104,175 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning Fiberglas (NYSE:OC) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90M and $401.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 298,455 shares to 4.79M shares, valued at $29.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highpoint Res Corp by 976,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM).

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $10.53M for 106.02 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.