John G Ullman & Associates Has Boosted Its Stake in Ibm (IBM) by $762,810; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Trimmed Stake by $760,500

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 5,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 49,416 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, up from 44,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.82 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 406,709 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.97 million, down from 413,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Limited Company, Louisiana-based fund reported 248,710 shares. Btc reported 123,515 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 2.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spirit Of America Management New York reported 34,359 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Kistler invested in 0.82% or 16,864 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt holds 0.08% or 15,030 shares. Loews Corporation reported 120,200 shares stake. Letko Brosseau Associates Inc holds 4,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ht Prns reported 6,406 shares. Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Page Arthur B invested 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Anderson Hoagland & stated it has 60,518 shares or 4.26% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 789,900 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 365,961 shares.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,265 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.58M shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Eqis Capital Management owns 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 16,144 shares. Moreover, Wade G W Incorporated has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,802 shares. Putnam Investments Lc has 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). State Teachers Retirement reported 1.37M shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 15,303 shares. Central Bancshares & Tru owns 1,281 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Ser reported 1,742 shares. Management Professionals holds 4 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Inc has 6,841 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Intact Investment Mgmt has 0.47% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 93,600 shares. Timber Creek Management Limited Liability Corp holds 175 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.